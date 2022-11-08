Birdies & Brews find golf, beer a successful combo in downtown Coldwater

COLDWATER — There’s a new opportunity downtown Coldwater, Birdies & Brews, indoor golf at its finest at 47 W. Chicago St.

The entrance is from the Tibbits Plaza. Climb the stairs to the second floor above Blush & Ivory Bridal Company and you walk into a classy man-cave. Owner Zach Watson, has heard that since he opened Oct. 30, but women are welcome too, they said.

Birdies & Brews has four golf simulator areas with the industry leading graphics, which includes swing data.

The golfer tees off and the ball slams into the screen designed to deaden the bounce. Immediately a list of data appears. Info on how fast the ball traveled, how far it went and other golfing related statics.

Swing after swing, Golfers receive that feed back to improve their game.

Placed around the four golf simulators are high top tables and leather couches. Soon, Watson will be awarded a liquor license and plans to sell canned beer along with pop, water and snacks.

Birdies & Brews is another step towards making downtown Coldwater a destination once again. But Watson did it for the love of the game. And because they had the space.

“My friends and I, we’ve always talked about putting one of these in our barn or garage so we could have something to do in the winter when we’re itching to play golf.” Watson said.

His wife, Allie Watson, opened the bridal shop in March this year. When that was up and running they turned their eyes to the second floor.

“We had designers from companies come up and look at it,” he said. “They all said it could work.”

Then they traveled around to other indoor golf facilities.

Another plus is the love of the game runs in the family. Watson’s uncle, Nate Gilchrist, is the golf pro at the Coldwater Golf Course. In the winter, Gilchrist will offer Lessons at Birdies & Brews. It will help keep his clients going and encourage aspiring golfers.

Watson expects to attract a variety of people:

Those who want to have fun with mini games and Carnival games.

Serious Golfers who don’t want their game to suffer from winter slide.

Groups who want to hang out and have fun.

Coming soon: Golf Leagues for men women and seniors.

Birdies & Brews — indoor golf