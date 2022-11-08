Birdies & Brews find golf, beer a successful combo in downtown Coldwater

COLDWATER — There’s a new opportunity downtown Coldwater, Birdies & Brews, indoor golf at its finest at 47 W. Chicago St.

The entrance is from the Tibbits Plaza. Climb the stairs to the second floor above Blush & Ivory Bridal Company and you walk into a classy man-cave. Owner Zach Watson, has heard that since he opened Oct. 30, but women are welcome too, they said.

Birdies & Brews has four golf simulator areas with the industry leading graphics, which includes swing data.

The golfer tees off and the ball slams into the screen designed to deaden the bounce. Immediately a list of data appears. Info on how fast the ball traveled, how far it went and other golfing related statics.

Swing after swing, Golfers receive that feed back to improve their game.

