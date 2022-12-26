BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- Releases PV Trailer For Season 2

A new trailer for the upcoming second season of BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- has been released by the anime’s production team. The 39-second trailer showcases Eve and Aoi Amawashi participating in exciting golf matches. The second season will premiere in April 2023 after its delay from January 2023.

Japanese singer Kohmi Hirose is returning to perform “Venus Line” as the second season’s opening once again, after being used for season one. Meanwhile, the new ending theme is “Kimi ga Iru kara” by singer-songwriter Sarasa Kadowaki.

Season one of BIRDIE WING ran from April 6, 2022 to June 29, 2022 this year. The main voice cast is headlined by Akari Kitou as Eve and Asami Seto as Aoi Amawashi.

The production staff includes Takayuki Inagaki (Desert Punk, First Love Monster) as director, Yousuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia Season 5) as series screenwriter, BANDAI NAMCO Studios as original character designer, Kei Ajiki (Yotsuiro Biyori) as character designer, Shin Misawa (Gingitsune director) as golf course designer and concept designer, Minoru Akiba (Rent-A-Girlfriend) and Shin Maeda as art directors, Tomoe Takaya (Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2) as color designer, Koujirou Hayashi (Tawawa is Monday Season 2) as photography director, and Koutarou Nakagawa (Major 2nd) and Hironori Anazawa (SCARLET NEXUS) as music composers. BN Pictures is in charge of the animation production.

Crunchyroll streamed the first season of BIRDIE WING worldwide and describes the story as:

Fore! After Eve’s first meet-up with Aoi on the grass left her in defeat, she’s had her eyes set on a rematch to return the favor. Both these up-and-coming golfers are highly skilled, highly unique and most of all, highly competitive. With Dreams of making it pro, a rivalry is getting in full swing as they both battle it out in the biggest tournaments.

