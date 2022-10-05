Birddogs doesn’t just make popular gym shorts, but also comfortable golf pants | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

Available in similar staple colorways, the joggers are another option for those accustomed to putting together golf looks with the cinched leg pant style. The stretchy material makes the close-fitting silhouette look tailored without feeling constricting. With an elastic waist, drawstring closure and more athletic-feeling fabric compared to the Khaki Pants, the joggers may not be a fit for every golf environment, but with the right styling will look great at courses with casual dress codes and for trips to the driving range. You can pair them with a low-profile sneaker-like shoe and a fitted quarter-zip pullover for an on-trend and fall-ready golf outfit.