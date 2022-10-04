BIRDD EARNS MEDALIST HONORS AS MEN’S GOLF PLACES THIRD AT NORTHEAST-10 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Endicott, NY—Junior Tyler Bird (Elma, NY/Iroquois) earned medalist honors at the Northeast-10 Conference Championship to lead the Le Moyne College men’s golf team to a third-place finish at the par-72, 6600-yard En-Joie Golf Club.

Birdd is the eighth Dolphin to win the Gordon McCullough Memorial Award as medalist and the second member of the current roster ( Nicholas Bove (Syracuse, NY/West Genesee) in 2020-21) to accomplish the feat. Birdd, who tied for third last year and tied for 11th as a freshman, was the only member of the 55-player field to finish under par as he registered a two-under par 214. He opened the Championship with a three-under par 69, including seven birdies, to take a three-shot lead. He was in a tie for first following the second round, in which he posted a 74. He captured the Championship with a one-under par 71, which was capped by birdies on three of his final five holes. Bird tied for the lead in par-three scoring at even par and was second in par-five scoring at five-under par. They outdistanced the field in birdies by five with 16.

Assumption University won its second straight conference championship with a three-round total of 885. The Greyhounds were in fourth place after a 305 in the first round and moved up to third after a 291 in the second round. They captured the Championship with a one-over par 289 on Monday. Southern New Hampshire University placed second with a score of 889. The Penmen carded a 304 in the first round to land in a tie for second place and took over first place with a one-under par 287 in the second round. They remained in second after posting a 298 in the last round. The Dolphins earned their fourth straight top-three finish at the Championship with an 893. They opened with a round one-best 300 and then turned in a 293 in the second round to dip into second place. They closed out the event with a 300 on Monday to slide into third place.

Senior Luke Barney (Apalachin, NY/Vestal) finished in a four-way tie for 10th place with a 225. He opened with a 76 in the first round to land in a five-way tie for 10th place. He moved up into a tie for sixth place with a career-best even-par 72 in the second round. Barney, who tied for 20th at the Championship as a sophomore, recorded a 77 on the final day to dip into the tie for 10th. They registered nine birdies over the 54 holes, which was tied for fifth-most.

Freshman Anthony Maglisco (Syracuse, NY/Westhill) finished in a five-way tie for 14th place with a 227. He recorded a 79 in the first round to land in a four-way tie for 31st and then vaulted into a three-way tie for 18th with a 73 in the second round . They tallied a 75 in the final round to move up four more places.

Bove placed 28th with a 232. He posted an 81 in the morning 18 on Sunday to land in a four-way tie for 35th. He moved up to a three-way tie for 26th with a 74 in the afternoon round. They tallied a 77 on Monday to slip two spots.

Sophomore Johnny Gruninger (Syracuse, NY/Manlius Pebble Hill) was in the five-way tie for 10th after the first round with a 76 and then was part of the tie for 26th after a 79 in the second round. He was forced to withdraw prior to the final round due to injury.

The Dolphins are back in action next Monday for the first two rounds of the Eagles Invitational Hosted by Post University at Watertown Golf Club in Watertown, Connecticut.