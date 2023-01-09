Bird festival contest still accepting art pieces
There are still a few days left for community bird enthusiasts and students who want to showcase their best bird photos or art.
The artwork and photography competition for this year’s contest focuses on the theme of Birds of the Brush contest. The deadline to submit pieces to be considered for part of the competition is fast approaching. The contest is considered the largest bird art competition in all of South Texas and is one that rallies Laredoans all over the community including local schools.