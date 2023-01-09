Bird festival contest still accepting art pieces

There are still a few days left for community bird enthusiasts and students who want to showcase their best bird photos or art.

The artwork and photography competition for this year’s contest focuses on the theme of Birds of the Brush contest. The deadline to submit pieces to be considered for part of the competition is fast approaching. The contest is considered the largest bird art competition in all of South Texas and is one that rallies Laredoans all over the community including local schools.

Rio Grande International Study Center Community Outreach Coordinator Lucia Macias states that the competition is an annual event done by the RGISC in conjunction with the Monte Mucho Audubon Society and the Laredo Center for the Arts. The contest is a dynamic bird art contest that coincides with the annual Laredo Birding Festival.

According to Lucia Macias, the community Outreach Coordinator for RGISC, the art and photography entries must be of Birds in the Laredo or South Texas region, which can also include seasonal migratory birds. For each entry, judging will be determined by its creativity, design and composition, color and value choices, skill, and craftsmanship.

“With categories for elementary, middle and high school students as well as amateurs and professional artists, the Birds of the Brush art contest has now become the largest bird art contest in South Texas,” Macias said. “This 11th annual art event is designed to showcase how our vibrant Rio Grande Ecosystem attracts hundreds of species of dazzling birds, some of which migrate from as far away as Canada and the Central American tropics.”

The main aim of the contest is also to raise awareness of the significant bird community in the area and how it is a fun activity that many people can venture into. She said many Laredoans do not know how vibrant the area’s biodiversity is.

“This contest seeks to increase local awareness about the incredible biodiversity found in Laredo to provide economic incentives to protect and preserve vital habitats for the sustainability and survival of these bird species,” Macias said. “Our unique river eco-system and scenic South Texas Ranchland support Abundant wildlife, and so many Birds that come from as far away as Canada, Alaska and the Central American tropics. We want to showcase the best of Laredo’s ecological gems with our own unique Mexican cultural flair as a way to help Laredo build a vibrant eco-tourism base.”

This year, the Judges will be made up by birding expert and former LBV Environmental Science Center Director Thomas Miller; local artist and activist Tony Briones; and local artist, Educator and RGISC Board Member Celina Vallarta.

As for the prizes, they will be awarded to each Winner in each category, with the Best of Show Winner receiving a Trophy as well as other goodies.

The Birds of the Brush contest will culminate in an Awards ceremony and exhibit at the Laredo Center for the Arts on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6-8 pm This event is free and open to the public, so they can see the art on display.

The deadline to submit any artwork or photography to participate in the contest is on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 pm The full list of guidelines and Birds for the competition can be found at laredobirdingfestival.org/birdsofthebrush.

All participants must also register online or in-person at the Laredo Center for the Arts, located at 500 San Agustin Ave., on or before the deadline. You can register pieces at rgisc.kindful.com/register/11th-birds-of-the-brush-art-contest-2023.

Any questions or concerns can be settled by calling 956-718-1063 or emailing the RGISC at [email protected]