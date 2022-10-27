Cambridge, MA- BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, alongside Takeda and Global Arts Live, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of 585 Kendall in the heart of Cambridge’s Kendall Square neighborhood.

The 600,000-square-foot development, set for occupancy in 2026, will provide Takeda with state-of-the-art lab and office space. The building will also include a new 30,000-square-foot Performing arts center launched in Collaboration with Global Arts Live, including a 400-seat theater, 150-seat Commons stage set in an indoor garden, rehearsal studio, and ground-floor Gathering spaces .

“This groundbreaking is a Monumental moment in Kendall Square’s continued development and brings us one step closer to delivering much-needed life science space to greater Boston’s Booming innovation ecosystem,” said Tim Schoen, Chief Executive Officer of BioMed Realty. “BioMed is proud to provide state-of-the-art, sustainable lab office infrastructure to support Takeda’s critical research and development, while simultaneously delivering on our commitment to the Cambridge community to provide a culturally-driven public community space.”

“We’re delighted to join our partners in celebrating this truly remarkable space, which when completed, will be home to some of the best Scientists in the world,” said Ken Caplan, Global Co-Head of Blackstone Real Estate. “Blackstone has long had strong Conviction in Cambridge – and the Boston area more broadly – and we are proud to expand our presence. We look forward to seeing how Cambridge’s extraordinary Talent will use 585 Kendall to Accelerate transformative research and artistic exploration in the community.”

The groundbreaking event Featured performances and Celebrations presented by Global Arts Live, a Cambridge-based nonprofit concert presenter with 33 years of experience showcasing music and dance from the near and far corners of the globe. Local artists performed at the event, including two groups from Cambridge: Albino Mbie, playing a unique Afro-Pop and Moz-Jazz sound that incorporates sounds from Mozambique, the US and around the world; and Jean Appolon Expressions, a Cambridge-based dance company featuring traditional Haitian folkloric dance with modern technique. Boston-based Subject:Matter, a tap dance company that regularly holds jams and community events for all ages, also performed.

“Global Arts Live’s artistic vision for over three decades has been to bring inspiring music and dance from all corners of the world to stages across Greater Boston,” said Connie C. Chin, CEO of Global Arts Live and 585 Arts. “As we work to launch the new Performing arts center at 585 Kendall, we look forward to deepening our connection to communities of color and developing programming and partnerships that reflect the rich diversity of Cambridge and Boston.”

To sustain and operate the building’s performance spaces, BioMed and Global Arts Live created a new nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, 585 Arts, Inc. Once in operation, 585 Arts will manage the 400-seat theater and professional rehearsal studio, and contribute to programming for the 150-seat Commons stage and ground-floor Gathering spaces.

BioMed has committed to spend $45 million to build and equip the Performing arts center and Global Arts Live is conducting a $15 million fundraising campaign to launch and sustain 585 Arts.

