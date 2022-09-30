Binghamton’s Matthews Auto Intercollegiate Up Next For Lehigh Men’s Golf

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following a three-week break from competition, the Lehigh men’s golf team will be back on the links for the two-day Matthews Auto Intercollegiate, Hosted by Binghamton, beginning Sunday on the Links at Hiawatha Landing in Apalachin, NY The Mountain Hawks are competing in the 36-hole event for the first time since 2018.

The Links at Hiawatha Landing play to a par 72 at 7,159 yards. Participating teams include Binghamton, Canisius, Hamilton, La Salle, Lehigh, Monmouth, Niagara, Ottawa, St. Bonaventure and Saint Peter’s.

So far this fall, Lehigh has finished eighth at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial and tied for fifth at The Doc Gimmler, Hosted by St. John’s.

Junior Edmund Broderick led Lehigh at Colgate, while senior David Hurley was the low Mountain Hawk at The Doc Gimmler.

Lehigh’s lineup at the Matthews Auto Intercollegiate will feature Hurley, a sophomore Aidan Oehrle Broderick, first-year Jake Roth and senior Sam Barton . Senior Daniel Song will compete as an individual.

The Mountain Hawks tied for the team title at this tournament in the fall of 2017, while Owen Quinn was the individual medalist as a first-year in 2016.

Following the Matthews Auto Intercollegiate, Lehigh will play Lafayette in the annual Presidents Cup matches at Hamilton Farm Golf Club on Oct. 18 and then will host the Lehigh Invitational on the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club Oct. 21-22.