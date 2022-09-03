Bilusic and Maden Shine Again as Volleyball Falls at American

Next Match: Delaware 9/4/2022 | 2:00 PM Sept. 04 (Sun) / 2:00 PM Delaware History

WASHINGTON, DC – The UMBC volleyball team put up a valiant effort against perennial mid-major power American (4-0), but ultimately fell in four tight sets (25-22, 28-30, 25-23, 25-23) to the host Eagles it’s Friday night.



Mia Bilusic (Zagreb, Croatia) had a match-best 25 kills on .292 to go with a career-best six aces. The sophomore also added seven digs, two blocks and two assists.

Made by Serin (Ankara, Turkey) continued her impressive start to her career, finishing with her first career double-double after picking up 45 assists and a career-high 10 digs. She also added two blocks and two aces.

Kamani Conteh (New Castle, Del.) also picked up a double-double, finishing with 13 kills and 11 digs, while Weronika Wrzesinska (Frednowy, Poland) had 12 digs and collected her first career ace.

Aysia Miller (Mililani, Hawaii) led the team with 13 digs, Mila Ilieva (Vidin, Bulgaria) had five blocks and five kills, and Emily Ferketic (Pittsburgh, Pa.) tallied nine kills and three blocks.

The Retrievers open up the home schedule by hosting Delaware on Sunday. First serve at The Peake is slated for 2 pm, and fans can watch for free on AmericaEast.TV