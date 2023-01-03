Biltmore Hotel to host Jr. Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6 Miami’s Community News

The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic Landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, has announced it will host the 59th Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6.

More than 70 of the best junior golfers from around the globe are expected to compete for the 2023 Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship title.

“This tournament is a staple event that leaves an indelible mark in many pro golfer careers and for the Biltmore, as it’s part of our history it remains one of our signature annual events,” said Tom Prescott, executive vice president of the Biltmore Hotel.

The Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship is one of the world’s most distinguished international amateur tournaments, having launched the careers of many professional golfers including Tiger Woods, Lexi Thompson, and World Golf Hall of Famer Inbee Park, among many others.

“We are excited to be announcing the 2023 59th Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship tournament golfers. Throughout its history, this tournament continues to bring players from all over the world to compete in this tournament and become truly inspiring professional athletes,” said JR Steinbauer, tournament director, Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship.

Miami’s Nicholas Prieto, who last year became the Junior Orange Bowl’s first homegrown winner in more than two decades, returns to defend his title and possibly write another line of tournament history. No boys’ Champion has ever managed to win a second. Prieto, set to play collegiately at Arizona State, placed third at this year’s PING Invitational and 17th at the Rolex Tournament of Champions. He currently is No. 26 in the latest AJGA golf rankings.

Jay Brooks, overtaken by Prieto in last year’s final round, seeks to turn the tables this time around. The Boca Raton native, headed to the University of Florida, owns a pair of top-20s in junior competition this year, including the Billy Horschel Junior Championship in October.

The girls’ division will crown a new champion, with Colombia’s Maria Jose Marin not returning to defend her title. But the field will feature California’s Anna Davis, who went on to bigger things after last year’s runner-up finish.

Davis won the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, setting off a whirlwind summer in which she teed it up in three LPGA majors and four other events. She made the cut in five, including one major at the Evian Championship in France. Davis’ prime competition is expected to come from Belgium, Savannah DeBock, who tied for fifth last year, and Californian Alice Zhao, currently 13th in the AJGA rankings.

The Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship is one of 10 athletic, artistic and cultural events that make up the Junior Orange Bowl International Youth Festival. The festival draws more than 7,500 youth participants to South Florida’s community each year.

The Biltmore Golf Course is an 18-hole, par 71 Championship course, designed in 1925 by legendary golf course architect Donald Ross. Early in its storied history, The Biltmore Golf Course was host to The Miami – Biltmore Open, one of the richest prize purse professional golf tournaments of its time. It has also been the annual host site to the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship for a number of years. Additionally, the golf course Headquarters of the University of Miami Women’s Golf Team and also is home to The Jim McLean Golf School, which offers a variety of golf instruction experiences, including corporate clinics, junior programs, private Lessons and multi-day golf schools. Since the school’s Inception in 1991, the school has firmly established itself as the #1 Golf School in America.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.juniororangebowl.org. For more information on the Biltmore Hotel, visit www.biltmorehotel.com or call 800-727-1926.

