Billy Richmond offered by Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

A new Scholarship offer has been sent out in the class of 2024.

Late Friday night, three-star guard Billy Richmond announced on Twitter that he earned an offer from Kentucky.

Richmond becomes the latest 2024 Recruit to earn an offer from John Calipari.

“He (Calipari) just called and talked about how he loved my game and wanted to give me a full scholarship,” Richmond told Adam Zagoria.

As you can probably guess, the Camden (NJ) product is teammates with Kentucky signees DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw but is originally from Memphis (TN).

The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder (via Rivals) is currently unranked at ESPN, Rivals and On3. 247 Sports ranks him 139th overall in the 2024 class and 23rd among shooting guards.

Safe to say Richmond is still Flying under the Radar a bit, although he does already hold additional offers from the Louisville Cardinals, Memphis Tigers, Saint Louis Billikens, Seton Hall Pirates, and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

This week at the John Wall Invitational, Richmond made waves with this highlight-reel dunk, although if you watch his YouTube highlights, you’ll see he’s done this plenty of times.

It’s good to see Calipari and Co. continue to cast a wide net in future recruiting classes, something we’ve not seen nearly enough of in past classes.

Check out some more Highlights of Richmond in action.

A Sea of ​​Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.