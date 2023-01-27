Billy Packer, longtime college basketball analyst, dies at 82

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died, his son Mark Packer shared on Twitter and confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 82.

“The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in Heaven with (wife) Barb. RIP, Billy,” Mark, a host for the ACC Network, wrote .

Mark Packer told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure on Thursday night.

Billy Packer’s voice was synonymous with March Madness for decades. Broadcasting for NBC and then CBS, he was on the call for the men’s Final Four every year from 1975-2008.

