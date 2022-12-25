Billy Napier would make Santa Clause transfer from Gators

In case you haven’t heard, a bunch of players have transferred out of Florida football. This isn’t automatically a bad thing as Billy Napier is trying to get team first guys into the program that are all about the Gators and not about themselves.

In the spirit of Christmas it seems very obvious at this point that if Santa Clause was a Florida Gator, Napier would have him Entering the portal.

Florida Football: You better watch out

Santa is a clear five star prospect that is on the top of everyone’s recruiting boards. His tape is legendary and his presence would be an instant boost to any program.

But just because someone is a five-star prospect doesn’t mean they are automatically a good fit for a program. Santa only likes to have the spotlight for one night out of the year. The rest of the time he has a poor work ethic, doesn’t stay in shape, and prefers not to be around anyone 11 months out of the year.

So he’s perfect for Miami.

Santa also isn’t a team guy. Sure he shows up to the mall and asks all the children what they want for Christmas, but he’s not the one making the toys. That’s his elves that he’ll give credit to as a unit but won’t praise any individual elf.

Name one elf right now.

And Buddy doesn’t count.

Then on Christmas Day he goes from house to house to deliver the toys that again, he didn’t make or find, except it’s his reindeer doing all the work. He just gets out, hands off the present, and returns to the sleigh to tell Rudolph and friends what to do.

In other words, Santa Clause is a game manager at best.

Or Stetson Bennett.

Now it is true that Billy Napier just got himself a game manager for Florida football with Graham Mertz, but that is a temporary fix while more exciting and dynamic QBs develop.

It’s also likely that Santa would complain about the facilities Florida football has compared to the North Pole.

Frankly he would Wilt in The Swamp anyway.

Napier also wouldn’t like that Santa isn’t the type to work with and develop those around him who may be struggling. Rather than work extra with his receivers to get the routes down, he would just Ghost them on Instagram and give them coal.

Chris McClellan said Yesterday in a Twitter Spaces session that a lot of members of Florida football had been able to get away with stuff under Dan Mullen that Napier isn’t letting slide. Santa would have acted like he owned Gainesville under Mullen.

We just had players on a space who literally said “some guys don’t want to do what’s being asked of them. I’m not going to lie. Napier is asking a lot of us!” Not everyone is being pushed out, some are just leaving. Either way, good luck! pic.twitter.com/fSpC6nDNXg — carl. (@blkdorsey) December 24, 2022

So as Napier cuts bait with many of the players he inherited, it’s safe to assume that someone as iconic as Santa Clause would be shown the door.

No one is above the program.