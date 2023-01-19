Billy Napier: Incoming Trio of Gators Safeties Are ‘Very Versatile Group’

The Gators’ safety room is undergoing a significant makeover from 2022 to 2023.

Following the departure of both safety starters Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II, as well as backups Donovan McMillon and Corey Collier Jr.the Gators head into the 2023 season in eight months with rising sophomores Chamber Wilson and Miguel Mitchell returning as the only experienced pieces to fill the voids.

However, in Billy Napier and Co.’s first full recruiting cycle in 2023, the defensive backfield stood out as a prominent focal point in their efforts to reconstruct a serviceable roster for the future. They plucked Ja’Keem Jackson, Dijon Johnson and Sharif Denson from Powerhouse programs around the Sunshine State to occupy spots at boundary cornerback or STAR. Johnson and Denson also possess the versatility to bounce to safety if deemed necessary.

