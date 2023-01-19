Billy Napier: Incoming Trio of Gators Safeties Are ‘Very Versatile Group’

The Gators’ safety room is undergoing a significant makeover from 2022 to 2023.

Following the departure of both safety starters Trey Dean III and Rashad Torrence II, as well as backups Donovan McMillon and Corey Collier Jr.the Gators head into the 2023 season in eight months with rising sophomores Chamber Wilson and Miguel Mitchell returning as the only experienced pieces to fill the voids.

However, in Billy Napier and Co.’s first full recruiting cycle in 2023, the defensive backfield stood out as a prominent focal point in their efforts to reconstruct a serviceable roster for the future. They plucked Ja’Keem Jackson, Dijon Johnson and Sharif Denson from Powerhouse programs around the Sunshine State to occupy spots at boundary cornerback or STAR. Johnson and Denson also possess the versatility to bounce to safety if deemed necessary.

In the back end, safeties Jordan Castell, Bryce Thornton and Aaron Gates stand out as three contenders to present the unit depth in 2023 despite their youth.

On Early National Signing Day, Napier discussed his pleasure with the state of Patrick Toney’s position room heading out of the 2023 class and into the spring, labeling the trio as a “very versatile group.”

The first on the list is a man he describes as tough and dynamic. It’s arguably the most exciting option to assume a significant role in rotation to become a starter in his true freshman campaign.

“Jordan Castell is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound player that plays corner, but I think is going to start in the safety room,” Napier said when asked about the West Orange High School defensive back enrollee.

“I thought he really improved as a tackler as a senior. We had him in camp, the height, the length. He can cover. Tough, dynamic.”

Possessing the rare mix of coverage skills in man-to-man, feel for playing in the zone schemes Florida flashed in the early portion of the 2022 season and length to eliminate distance quickly, Castell will be an asset for the Gators in passing situations.

That’s especially when working against pass-catching tight ends, an aspect of the UF defense that has proven to be an evident lapse for an overall poor unit over the past three seasons.

His ability to work downhill and square up to make open field tackles will be the largest hurdle he has to jump over before seeing substantial time in The Swamp.

Castell’s stature and ability to cover ground quickly suggest that won’t be an issue long-term.

“Just really a guy that I think is unique, love to be around him. I thought he had a great senior year, and to be 6-foot-2, 205 [pounds] and move around like he does, I think is a big deal.’

At the Peak of their careers, Alpharetta, Ga., product Bryce Thornton is slated to be filling in at the opposite safety spot next to Castell.

Recruited heavily by an assortment of schools for his ball-hawking nature and football IQ to put himself in the right spot at the right time in the secondary, Thornton trimmed his list to Alabama and Florida before committing to the Gators in mid-October.

He compiled 38 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior.

“Bryce Thornton, if you want to just go watch a highlight tape, go watch his highlight tape,” Napier said. “This guy, he’s 5-foot-10, close to 200 pounds, 190 pounds, big features. Played through some injuries, tough. And another player that comes from a great culture, where they’ve won, they overachieve. The coaching staff there, to get what they got out of their team this year, lost a ton of players.

“Very, very impressed with Bryce, not only his production as a player, but just his demeanor, and he’s another early enrollee.”

Albeit relatively undersized, Thornton brings the ability to play and space and make plays on the ball as a free-ranging safety. That alone resulted in him being pursued by Alabama’s Nick Saban and positions him for a prominent eventual role at Florida.

They suggest that it could come as early as year one, similar to Castell.

Castell and Thornton are slated to see early time in orange and blue, while Aaron Gates, the Lone holdover from the previous regime in the class of 2023, will likely assume a depth role in year one, at least, before any potential rise up the depth chart occurs.

However, that doesn’t denounce the talents Gates possesses as a member of the class considered to be arguably the most underrated.

“Let me say this about Aaron Gates. [He] was the one member of this class that was committed when we arrived. Man, I can’t tell you how much respect I have for AG and just who he is as a competitor,” Napier said of the 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete prospect.

“My brother’s team plays against his team. I remember my brother called in the summer and said Gates is a problem.”

Playing with intriguing versatility, Gates gives Florida the options to play him at nearly any spot in the secondary, on special teams and even in packages offensively if the staff wants to take advantage of his athleticism.

However, a spot at safety suits him best as a physical, hard-hitting defensive back.

He suffered an injury in his final prep season, tearing his ACL three games into the season, so Gates couldn’t showcase his skill set to boost his expectations for his career in Gainesville in the public eye. But, the Gators staff stuck by him despite the injury, allowing him to honor his longtime, unwavering pledge to UF by putting pen to paper on Early Signing Day.

“Aaron Gates is a worker. He’s relentless. He’s in the process of rehabbing right now. Aaron Gates is going to make the Gators better on the field, but just his presence, his character, the work ethic, the drive, he’s a very unique person.”

Despite being arguably the biggest project piece of any of the talents in the secondary this cycle, Gates presents the upside for a promising future at the safety position while he learns from secondary coaches Toney and Corey Raymond — who is high on the Sharpsburg, Ga ., native during the recruitment process.

While none of the prospects presents the recruiting ranks or star-studded status to create mass intrigue into their play, Castell, Thornton and Gates each bring a dynamic skillset to the table that could pay dividends for the Gators in the short and long term.

At least one of the three will slide into a rotational role in week one against Utah next season, with Castell aligning as the most likely candidate for that spot.

