Billy Napier Has Bold NFL Comparison For Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Head Coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators speaks during a press conference introducing him to the Media at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Florida head Coach Billy Napier believes his quarterback is a combination of two of the best to ever come out of the SEC.

Appearing on the SEC Networkthe Gators Coach said Anthony Richardson is a hybrid of Cam Newton and Dak Prescott.

Yeah, I mean, I think he’s somewhere in between Dak Prescott and Cam Newton. He’s a really inexperienced player if you really evaluate his career. Everybody likes to talk about the physical traits, but I’ve been impressed with the humility. The guy [has] really grown and matured as a leader. He’s intelligent, he processes really well and I think he’s only going to continue to get better.

That’s high praise considering Cam Newton was a Runaway Heisman Trophy winner, first overall pick and NFL MVP. While Dak Prescott almost single-handedly brought Mississippi State to relevance and has been a Pro Bowl-level QB in the pros.

Richardson showed out in Florida’s upset win over No. 7 Utah last Saturday, making play after play and finishing with 274 total yards and three touchdowns.

If the sophomore QB goes on to have a career that approaches either Newton or Prescott, Florida will find itself back in the national championship picture before long.