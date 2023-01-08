Billy Horschel Goes Low Saturday While Still Fighting New Swing Changes

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Don’t be fooled by Billy Horschel. Yes, he shot a 9-under 64 that would lead you to believe that he’s found his swing. But according to the Florida Gator, he’s still hitting it like crap.

Horschel came to Maui on a mission: take a new swing out for a spin.

He used the relatively short offseason to work on change with long-time instructor Todd Anderson. The subtle tweak focused on how he was loading the club in his backswing. It showed promise at home before coming to Hawaii and looked good on Sunday and Monday when they hit the Shores of Maui.

