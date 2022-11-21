Billy High discusses the Vols’ NFL Scouting process at the Knoxville QB Club

The final week of the regular season gave Tennessee an opportunity to send a member of its Scouting department to the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday. Billy Highthe Vols’ director of internal and advance scouting, spoke to the group Monday afternoon at Calhoun’s on the River.

High, a Tennessee Graduate and Knoxville native, returned to his alma mater earlier this year to join Vols Coach Josh Heupel’s staff. High left North Carolina, where he served previously as the Tar Heels’ general manager for three years under Coach Mack Brown, to go back to Tennessee, where he got his start in college athletics in the spring of 2009 when he served as a recruiting intern for the Vols under former Coach Lane Kiffin.

High’s brother, Charlie High, joined Tennessee’s staff last year as the Vols’ Offensive Scouting director under Heupel. Charlie High also worked with his brother as a recruiting assistant at North Carolina from June 2019 to January 2020 before leaving to join Heupel’s staff at UCF.

Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown hired Billy High to his staff shortly after Brown returned to North Carolina. In his role with the Tar Heels, High oversee recruiting evaluations and operations, on-campus recruiting, and all other recruiting activities.

High is involved in multiple aspects of Tennessee’s recruiting and Scouting operations. He spent his time at the Knoxville Quarterback Club primarily discussing his role in working with the Vols’ players and NFL Scouts to assist in the Scouting process leading up to the NFL draft.

The Vols are set to close their regular season with a visit to in-state rival Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC), which is coming off a 63-38 loss at South Carolina that ended its hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff, will take on the Commodores (5-6, 2-5) at 7:30 pm Eastern time Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network.

Here’s what High told the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday.