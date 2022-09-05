Bills vs Rams coverage: The 2022 NFL season is here!

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the AFC Divisional Playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams ended their season on top of the NFL, winning the Super Bowl in February. On Thursday night, the pair will kick off the 2022 season on the West Coast in an exciting showcase Matchup of two of the top teams from a year ago.

Since their seasons ended, a lot has changed for both teams. The Bills changed offensive coordinators and special teams coordinators, and added a veteran pass rusher in Von Miller to disrupt opposing offenses. The Rams lost several key players, including Odell Beckham and the aforementioned Von Miller, but they still have a solid veteran core.

The Rams are led by those veterans; notable players include QB Matthew Stafford, CB Jalen Ramsey, WR Cooper Kupp, and All-World DT Aaron Donald. Buffalo is led by their own core of veterans; QB Josh Allen is an MVP candidate plus WR Stefon Diggs, DE Von Miller, and safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 2.5-point favorites. DraftKings also has a special running right now that if the Bills are up by 7 at any point in the game, you win your Moneyline bet even if Buffalo doesn’t hold the lead at the end of the game. We’ve got a single-game parlay on the way, as well, and we’ll update.

Use the links below to follow all of our coverage for the game before, during, and after the contest.

One more thing: GO BILLS!