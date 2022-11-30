Bills vs. Patriots odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from top model

The New England Patriots (6-5) will host the Buffalo Bills (8-3) in a primetime contest on Thursday Night Football. This game is crucial in the Divisional race, with each team in the AFC East separated by only two games. Both clubs played on Thanksgiving, but had different outcomes. Buffalo topped the Detroit Lions 28-25, while the Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Both teams failed to cover the spread.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET. Buffalo is favored by four points in the latest Bills vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Bills picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Patriots and just locked in its Picks and NFL TNF Week 13 predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Patriots spread: Buffalo -4

Bills vs. Patriots over/under: 43.5 points

Bills vs. Patriots money line: Buffalo -205, New England +170

BUF: Bills are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games in December

NE: Patriots are 4-0 ATS in their last four versus AFC opponents

Why the Bills can cover

Receiver Stefon Diggs is one of the top wideouts in the NFL. He is supremely surehanded and makes tough catches routinely. The two-time Pro Bowl selection shows excellent coordination and focus when tracking the ball downfield. The 28-year-old is second in the league in receptions (84), third in receiving yards (1,110) and third in receiving touchdowns (nine).

Gabe Davis lines up opposite Diggs and forms an exciting combo. Davis is a physical receiver who wins downfield with strong body adjustments and reliable hands. The UCF product has long speed and can break away from defenders in open space. The 23-year-old has reeled in 33 receptions for 650 yards and five scores.

Why the Patriots can cover

Bill Belichick will have his team ready to roll in this Divisional contest. New England has a strong defense that plays extremely fast and physically. This unit is ranked fourth in total defense (307.8) and ninth in both pass defense (198.5) and run defense (109.3).

Linebacker Matt Judon is having a Monster campaign. Judon has become a consistent Threat screaming off the edge with outstanding Instincts as a pass-rusher. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is explosive off the snap and is solid against the run. The 30-year-old is leading the league in sacks (13) along with 11 TFLs. Judon continues to dominate for the Patriots and will be hungry in this primetime affair.

