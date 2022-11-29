Bills vs. Patriots odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from proven model

An AFC East battle features the Buffalo Bills (8-3) visiting the New England Patriots (6-5) on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo heads into this Divisional Matchup on a two-game winning streak. On Thanksgiving, the Bills topped the Detroit Lions 28-25. Meanwhile, New England had its three-game win streak halted, falling 33-26 to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET. Buffalo is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bills vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Patriots. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Patriots spread: Buffalo -4.5

Bills vs. Patriots over/under: 43.5 points

Bills vs. Patriots money line: Buffalo -220, New England +180

BUF: Bills are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games in December

NE: Patriots are 4-0 ATS in their last four versus AFC opponents

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has one of the most explosive and electric offenses in the league. The Bills roll into this contest ranked second in total offense (415.9) and scoring (28.1), but third in passing offense (279.2). They are led by quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen is a standout athlete who has one of the strongest throwing arms in the league. They can let it rip 70 yards with ease while having pinpoint accuracy. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection is also a superb running threat and will constantly pick up easy yards with his legs. Allen is second in the league in passing yards (3,183), second in passing touchdowns (23) and third in QBR (73.6). Additionally, he's leading the Squad in rushing yards (561) with five rushing scores.

Why the Patriots can cover

Bill Belichick will have his team ready to roll in this Divisional contest. New England has a strong defense that plays extremely fast and physically. This unit is ranked fourth in total defense (307.8) and ninth in both pass defense (198.5) and run defense (109.3).

Linebacker Matt Judon is having a Monster campaign. Judon has become a consistent Threat screaming off the edge with outstanding Instincts as a pass-rusher. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is explosive off the snap and is solid against the run. The 30-year-old is leading the league in sacks (13) along with 11 TFLs. Judon continues to dominate for the Patriots and will be hungry in this primetime affair.

