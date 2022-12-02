Bills vs. Patriots live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

Josh Allen and the Bills head to Foxborough to take on one of their AFC East rivals, the Patriots, on “Thursday Night Football.”

It’s a hugely important game for both sides. A win would close the gap between the teams to just one game as the Patriots fight tooth and nail for a playoff spot.

The Bills have been looking shaky lately and failing to live up to the hype as the Super Bowl betting favorite. They lost to the Jets and Vikings in November, and they’re struggling with a number of key injuries, most recently to defensive star Von Miller. Allen still doesn’t appear to be 100 percent as he continues to battle a UCL injury in his throwing elbow.

The Patriots, meanwhile, rattled off three consecutive wins before falling to the Vikings last time out. Bill Belichick has had to lean on the defense more than usual, but the formula has still produced six wins. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones has steadily gotten better this season, and he had arguably his best game of the year on Thanksgiving in Minnesota.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and Highlights from Bills vs. Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow along for all the key moments from the Week 13 matchup.

Bills vs. Patriots score

1 2 3 4 F Bills 3 14 — — — Patriots 7 0 — — —

Bills vs. Patriots live updates, Highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(All times Eastern.)

9:42 p.m — The Patriots are booed off the field as they head to the Locker room. We’ll see if that motivates them to bounce back in the second half.

End of first half: Bills 17, Patriots 7

9:41 p.m — Buffalo tries one deep shot with just over 10 seconds left on the clock, but after it’s nearly picked off Allen will kneel out of the half.

9:39 p.m — The kick is NO GOOD. Nick Folk comes up just short after his attempt bounces back off the crossbar. From just 48 yards, that’s a bit of a strange miss.

9:38 p.m — On 3rd and 6, Jones draws some boos from the fans at Gillette Stadium after throwing it away under little pressure. Belichick will send out the field goal team to try and cut the deficit to 7.

9:37 p.m — The Patriots have worked their way into Bills territory after a nice Stevenson run and a completion to Meyers. With about 30 seconds left on the clock, they have it at the 35-yard line.

9:33 pm FUMBLE — Huge play by the Patriots’ defense! Allen was Rolling right and Josh Uche came Flying in from behind to force a fumble. Matthew Judon scooped up the loose ball to give the offense a chance to cut into the deficit before halftime!

9:30 p.m — A Rocket throw by Allen to Diggs for a touchdown gets wiped out by an Offensive holding call. That’s a bullet dodged for New England.

9:25 pm TWO-MINUTE WARNING — Buffalo’s drive starts with a short pass to Cook for a gain of 8, and that’ll take us to the two-minute warning.

9:20 p.m — The Patriots can’t get anything going on offense at the moment. Another drive quickly sputters out after Jones’ pass to Jakobi Meyers gets broken up on 3rd down. The Bills may have caught a break there, Taron Johnson made contact with the receiver a fraction of a second early and could easily have been called for pass interference.

9:18 p.m — Allen’s first throw of the ensuing drive nearly gets picked off. That was dangerous, and he’s had some issues with turnovers lately. Two plays later, he heaves one up for Diggs on 3rd and long but it falls incomplete. The Bills will have to punt for the first time tonight.

9:13 p.m — New England’s offense tries to respond, but they go nowhere. An incompletion on 3rd and 10 brings out Michael Palardy to punt it away for the third time tonight.

9:12 p.m — Just a ridiculous play by Allen.

Bills 17, Patriots 7

9:08 pm TOUCHDOWN — More Josh Allen magic! On 3rd and goal, he rolls right trying to buy time for a receiver to get open. Just as he’s about to go out of bounds, he leaps into the air and zips one to Gabe Davis, who makes the catch in the end zone! The Bills were a perfect 4 for 4 on 3rd Downs that drive.

9:05 p.m — McKenzie makes another 3rd down grab to set up 1st and goal. Allen is 8 of 12 so far with 84 passing yards and a touchdown.

9:04 p.m — Facing another 3rd and short, Singletary Plows ahead for yet another Bills first down. They have it in the red zone now.

9:01 p.m — On 3rd and 3, Allen tosses to Isaiah McKenzie, who hauls it in to move the chains. It’s Buffalo’s football at the New England 30-yard line.

8:59 p.m — The Bills start the drive with great field position at their own 45-yard line. After a deep shot to Gabe Davis falls incomplete, Devin Singletary picks up a first down with a nice run to the left side.

8:57 p.m — Very cool story for Marcus Jones, who scored the Patriots’ first touchdown Tonight on the first Offensive snap of his NFL career.

8:53 p.m — An intentional grounding call on Mac Jones sets up 3rd and 18 from right near the goal line. Stevenson gets the handoff and almost gets an improbable first down, but he’s dragged down just short to bring out the punting unit.

8:52 p.m — A holding penalty on the kickoff return gives New England challenging field position to start the drive inside the 10-yard line.

Bills 10, Patriots 7

8:48 pm TOUCHDOWN — That Allen-Diggs connection strikes again! Diggs ran a great route to get open in the corner of the end zone, and Allen put it right on the money.

8:44 p.m — The Bills have it in the red zone, and Allen sets up 1st and goal with a designed QB run. He tried to hurdle about 4 Defenders towards the end of that play, and the effort probably gave him another couple of yards.

8:43 p.m — Cook gets the handoff and breaks loose for a big 28-yard gain! He showed some shades of his older brother, Dalvin, on that carry.

8:42 p.m — On 3rd and 9, Allen looks to throw to Gabe Davis, but the receiver is dragged down before the ball arrives. That’ll be a pass interference call on the Patriots to keep the drive alive.

8:38 p.m — Allen retakes the field looking to answer. On the second play of the drive, he checks down to Cook again for a 14-yard gain to pick up a first down.

Patriots 7, Bills 3

8:35 pm TOUCHDOWN — Wow! Mac Jones tosses short left to Rookie return specialist Marcus Jones, who turns on the jets and Rockets all the way into the end zone for a 48 yard score! That was his first Offensive snap of the season! Belichick totally fooled Buffalo with that call.

8:34 p.m — After a holding call on New England, Stevenson gets a screen pass but coughs up the football. However, Agholor covers it up to keep the ball with the Patriots. Close call there.

8:32 p.m — Mac is back on the field, and he makes a nice throw to Nelson Agholor for a gain of 11 yards and a first down.

8:30 p.m — Buffalo’s David Quessenberry is getting checked out on the sidelines for what appears to be an ankle issue. He was already deputizing for the injured Dion Dawkins at left tackle, so the Bills’ Offensive line is getting dangerously thin.

Bills 3, Patriots 0

8:26 pm FIELD GOAL — Bass connects from 48 yards, and the Bills have an early lead.

8:24 p.m — An Offensive pass interference call on Diggs moves the Bills back 10 yards, then a false start on Spencer Brown sets up 3rd and 20. Allen checks down to the Rookie James Cook for a short gain, and the field goal unit will come on.

8:21 p.m — Facing 3rd and 11, Allen steps up in the pocket and tosses a bizarre-looking shovel pass to Nyheim Hines, who catches and runs for the first down. That was a heck of a play!

8:20 p.m — Josh Allen goes to work and quickly finds his main man Stefon Diggs for a gain of about 20. The Bills have it at midfield.

8:18 p.m — A 2nd down pass to DeVante Parker comes up just short of the first down marker. On 3rd and inches, Jones tries to hand it off to Rhamondre Stevenson, but there’s an issue with the exchange and Stevenson is forced to pounce on it short of the sticks. That’ll bring up 4th down and force a punt.

8:16 p.m — Tyler Bass kicks off and we are underway. Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense will get the ball first.

8:15 p.m — In case you missed it, Bills pass-rusher Von Miller was placed on IR earlier today. He’ll be a big loss for this banged-up Buffalo defense.

8:12 p.m — There’s nothing like December football in Foxborough. Kickoff in this huge AFC East Showdown is coming up in just a few minutes.

8:07 p.m — Last time we saw these two on the field together, it was during a game-winning drive against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

8:00 p.m — As usual, Stefon Diggs got Loose Tonight by playing some catch with the fans.

7:48 p.m — The Pats are looking clean in their retro red uniforms tonight.

7:30 p.m — Looks like Josh Allen is trying to channel some Fitzmagic Tonight in Foxborough.

Bills vs. Patriots start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1

Thursday, Dec. 1 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Patriots will kick off at 8:15 pm ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The weather forecast calls for clear skies and temperatures in the low 30s Fahrenheit.

What channel is Bills vs. Patriots on?

TV channel (Buffalo): WKBW

WKBW TV channel (Boston): WFXT

WFXT Live stream: Prime Video (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Like other “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts, Bills vs. Patriots will be live streamed on Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will be on the call from Foxborough.

Viewers in the local markets of the Bills and Patriots can watch the game on over-the-air channels.

Viewers in Canada can tune in with DAZN, which features every NFL game.