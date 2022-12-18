Bills vs. Dolphins Snowball delay: Officials stop play as Buffalo fans pelt field, Miami players with snow

Bills vs. Dolphins may not be the snow game that NFL fans were hoping to get, but it is Proving to be a snowball game.

Why? Because Bills fans at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park were using snow from the stands to pelt the field with snowballs during and between plays for the first quarter-plus of the game.

First, the snowballs were being used to celebrate big plays by Buffalo. That included their first touchdown, a 14-yard strike from Josh Allen to Quintin Morris.

Quickly, the usage of snowballs spiraled. Soon, Bills fans were tossing them in the direction of Dolphins receivers on a goal-to-go opportunity. Many made it onto the field, and some came close to hitting players and staff in the end zone and on the Dolphins’ sideline.

Bills fans are tossing snowballs onto the field 💀pic.twitter.com/RZxfRTPClJ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 18, 2022

Bills staff tried to discourage fans from throwing snowballs, posting a warning on the Jumbotron that any fan throwing snow would be subject to ejection and potential prosecution.

“Don’t throw any items including snow” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/THBCgRuQcA — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 18, 2022

That did little to discourage Bills Mafia. So the on-field officials stopped the game after Buffalo’s second touchdown, with referee Bill Vinovich warning that any additional throws would draw a 15-yard penalty on the Bills.

Please stop throwing snowballs. We’ve just been informed that if a Snowball hits someone, it’ll be a 15-yard penalty against Buffalo.

Of course, that response elicited more Snowball tosses. It also made many people point out that Dolphins fans in the stands could take advantage of that announcement.

Dolphins fans in the crowd rn… https://t.co/hgCb90uDif pic.twitter.com/u0z5dsPZ9a — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 18, 2022

The Snowball thing is way outta pocket. But if they start penalizing Buffalo, Miami fans are going to start framing the bills! Plot twist! — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 18, 2022

The officials’ delay didn’t last long, but it did seem to reduce the number of snowballs being tossed onto the field, especially during play.

NFL fans everywhere will watch with bated breath in the second half to see if that trend continues — or if the Buffalo crowd gets rowdier as the night goes on.