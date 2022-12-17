Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who’s Playing

Miami @ Buffalo

Current Records: Miami 8-5; Buffalo 10-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are set to square off in an AFC East Matchup at 8:15 pm ET Dec. 17 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills have a defense that allows only 17 points per game, so Miami’s offense will have their work cut out for them.

Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Jets this past Sunday, winning 20-12. Buffalo’s QB Josh Allen did his thing and passed for one TD and 147 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 47 yards. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 117.20.

Buffalo’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past New York’s Offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 36 yards. Leading the way was DE Gregory Rousseau and his two sacks. Rousseau now has seven sacks this season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Sunday as they fell 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but QB Tua Tagovailoa led the way with one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments was Hill’s 60-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the third quarter.

The Bills are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Jets Nov. 6 easily too and instead slipped up with a 20-17. In other words, don’t count Miami out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 pm ET

Saturday at 8:15 pm ET Where: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 7-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Miami.