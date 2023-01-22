Bills vs. Bengals score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are on their way from Highmark Stadium for their Divisional round playoff showdown.

This game features two of the NFL’s brightest young quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. For Burrow, he’s looking to reach his second consecutive AFC title game and help get Cincinnati back to the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Allen’s Bills are looking to reach the Championship weekend for the second time in three seasons.

The Winner of this Matchup will meet the Kansas City Chiefs at the AFC Championship game, but the location of that game will be determined by the results of this head-to-head. If the Bengals pull off the upset, that game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium. However, if the Bills win, the conference title game will be played on a neutral field at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

So, who will come out on top in this Clash of AFC titans? We’re about to find out. As this game continues to unfold be sure to check out our live blog of Sunday’s head-to-head. Below, you’ll get expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22 | Time: 3 pm ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, New York)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (try free for 30 days with promo code PLAYOFFS)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -5.5, O/U 49 (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook