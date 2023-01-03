Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update After Damar Hamlin Injury

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills vs. Bengals Matchup will not be rescheduled for this week.

The Monday Night Football game between the Powerhouse Franchises was postponed after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter. A specific time and date for the game to continue have not been set yet, per the league.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL’s statement read. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the Clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.

