Bills vs. Bengals Monday Night Football: Live Game Updates

The Buffalo Bills head to Cincinnati for a Monday Night Football Matchup between two teams hoping for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.

The Bills are riding a six-game winning streak as they arrive in the Queen City, and have seemingly righted the ship after losing consecutive games to the Jets and Vikings.

The Bengals can boast one better than the Bills, as they put their seven-game winning streak on the line at home on Monday. After starting the season 0-2, Cincinnati has figured things out and is playing at the level that got it to the Super Bowl this past February.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button