Bills vs. Bengals live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ game

This season of “Monday Night Football” may have saved the best for last.

The Bills are in Cincinnati Tonight to take on the Bengals in a Massive Clash between two of the best teams in the AFC. The stakes are high, and both teams will be going all out for the win as they jostle for playoff positioning.

If Buffalo comes out on top, it would remain in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed — and an all-important first round bye in the playoffs. If Cincy gets the win, it would move into second place — bumping the Bills down to the No. 3 spots in the process.

Both teams are red hot coming into the matchup. The Bills have won 6 games in a row, while the Bengals have won 7 in a row.

Amongst all the other storylines, we’ll also get to see a battle between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks — Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Both are still right in the thick of the MVP race with just two games left in the regular season.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and Highlights from Bills vs. Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for all the key moments from the Week 17 clash.

Bills vs. Bengals score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Bills — — — — — Bengals — — — — —

Bills vs. Bengals live updates, Highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(All times Eastern. Live updates will begin closer to kickoff at 8:30 pm ET.)

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday, Jan. 2

: Monday, Jan. 2 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 pm ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 50s Fahrenheit and a chance of thunderstorms later in the evening.

What channel is Bills vs. Bengals on today?

TV networks: ESPN (US) | TSN1/3/4, RDS2 (Canada)

ESPN (US) | TSN1/3/4, RDS2 (Canada) Live stream: ESPN.com, ESPN App, ESPN+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Buffalo and Cincinnati will face off on the final “Monday Night Football” broadcast of the season. ESPN will be airing the game Nationwide in the United States, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color commentary) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporting) on ​​the call from Cincy.

Fans in the United States looking for a live stream can find one on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Other options include ESPN.com, ESPN+ or the ESPN App.

Viewers in Canada can tune in on TSN 1/3/4 or RDS2, or via live stream with DAZN, which features every NFL game.