Bills vs. Bengals live score, updates, Highlights from 2023 NFL playoff game

If last year’s Divisional round was any indication, we could see something special on Sunday.

The Talented class of young AFC quarterbacks delivered on this weekend last year, with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes going back-and-forth in a Duel for the ages. Could we get Part II from Allen and Joe Burrow?

While both the Bills and Bengals enter with the goal of winning a Championship in February, these teams do have some lingering questions.

The Bills underwhelmed in a narrow win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round, battling turnovers and letting a third-string quarterback do more damage than they likely expected. The Bengals, meanwhile, are missing three starters from their offensive line and needed a game-changing defensive play to escape the Ravens last weekend.

For all of the Talent these two teams have — and all of the questions — the game might still come down to which quarterback has the better day. Allen and Burrow both have a chance to put the team on their back and manage one of the biggest wins of their young careers.

The Bengals have built up some goodwill after a surprise run to the Super Bowl last year, but the Bills are under real pressure to make progress after last year’s Divisional round exit.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Sunday’s Divisional round game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. Follow along for all of the key moments.

Bills vs. Bengals score

1 2 3 4 F Bengals – – – – – Bills – – – – –

Bills vs. Bengals live updates, Highlights from 2023 NFL Playoffs

(All times Eastern)

2:03 p.m. — CBS’ Tracy Wolfson says Damar Hamlin is in the Bills’ Locker room, fueling speculation that Hamlin will make an appearance less than three weeks after his Collapse against these Bengals.

I’m told Damar Hamlin is currently in the Bills

Locker room #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/F48cr5916R — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) January 22, 2023

1:56 p.m. — It’s 33 degrees in Buffalo, which qualifies as football weather but isn’t anything the Bengals haven’t seen. Snow could be a factor today as well.

