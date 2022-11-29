Bills Today | NFL stars support ‘Give where you live’ campaign

Intuit Mailchimp has partnered with National Football League (NFL) players across the country and GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement, to support the critical work of local organizations in six key US markets: Atlanta, Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

To kick off the movement, and as part of its partnership with the NFL, Intuit is partnering with current and former NFL players who are passionate about giving back to their local communities, including Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson, Los Angeles’ Austin Ekeler, and Philadelphia’s Brian Westbrook.

“GivingTuesday’s vision for the future is a world where generosity is a daily practice, and local Nonprofits and changemakers in communities are key to that future. Email is an important tool for mobilizing good in the world, and Intuit Mailchimp’s partnership helps us to better understand effective approaches to drive generosity,” said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer, GivingTuesday.