Bills Today | Legends set to appear at NFL Kickoff events in Los Angeles

Leading up to the 2022 NFL kickoff game featuring the Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, the NFL will host the 2022 Kickoff Experience presented by Verizon to celebrate the return of football. Buffalo Bills Legends local to LA will be participating in the festivities, along with Rams and Chargers Legends.

Former Bills, Stevie Johnson, Andre Reed, Aaron Williams, and Marcellus Wiley will be among the group of Bills Legends that will be in attendance. Additionally, Lorenzo Alexander will be involved in a social justice Roundtable discussion.

The Legends will start the Kickoff Celebration with a private event Wednesday evening with Rams and Chargers Legends for a night of fellowship, former player benefits discussion, and fun. As for game day, Bills Legends will have their presence felt at multiple LA Bills Backers events, while others will attend the Pregame Party just hours before they head over to SoFi Stadium for kickoff.

In addition to Appearances by Bills and Rams Legends, the Kickoff Experience will include photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 56 Super Bowl Rings, and other interactive games for fans in attendance.