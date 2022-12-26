Bills Send Cool Playoff Message to NFL: ‘Welcome to Buffalo!’

The Buffalo Bills have clinched their third-straight AFC East title and in doing so, sent a standings-related statement to the rest of the NFL.

Next? The backing-up of a literal statement.

“That’s the goal,” said Bills Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer in reference to Buffalo’s plan to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. “We want teams to come (here) in the Playoffs … (in) Buffalo in front of our fans.”

