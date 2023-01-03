Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on the field

Comment on this story Comment

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition at a hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field following a tackle during a game Monday night against the Bengals, the NFL said. The NFL suspended the game indefinitely following the harrowing incident during the first quarter of the highly anticipated game.

Hamlin “received immediate medical attention on the field by the team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” the league said in a statement. “He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.”

Medical personnel rushed to treat Hamlin as players on both teams gathered nearby on the field. Members of the medical staff administered CPR to Hamlin, according to ESPN, which was broadcasting the game. Oxygen was given to him, the network reported.

Hamlin, 24, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Further details about his injury were not immediately released.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills,” the NFL said in its statement. “We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Hamlin, wrote late Monday night on Twitter: “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”

Hamlin was involved in a violent collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a first-quarter play Moments before he collapsed. Hamlin tackled Higgins following a catch. Hamlin got to his feet briefly, then fell to the turf.

Other players were shown praying or kneeling on the field while Hamlin received medical care. Some players were crying, while others were hugging each other.

A temporary suspension of play was announced after coaches Sean McDermott of the Bills and Zac Taylor of the Bengals spoke with the on-field officials. ESPN initially reported the game would resume after a short break whereby the players would be given five minutes to warm up. But Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said later he was “not sure where that came from.”

Vincent said in a conference call with Reporters early Tuesday morning that it “never crossed my mind personally” to have the teams warm up to resume play, calling that “ridiculous” and “insensitive.” Vincent said he’d been in contact with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell throughout the decision-making process, and added: “It wasn’t about proceeding with the game…. Nothing else mattered but the care of Damar…. We were just really trying to make sure that we were doing right by Damar.”

Dawn Aponte, an NFL executive, was in the tunnel outside the teams’ locker rooms as players and coaches waited for the postponement decision.

Jeff Miller, the league’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said there is an emergency action plan in each NFL stadium, with an ambulance at every game. There is a Level 1 trauma center involved in each city’s plan, according to Miller. That was enacted Monday night with Hamlin, they said.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” the players’ union said in a statement. “We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs went to the hospital to check on Hamlin’s condition after the game was postponed.

It was the second frightening scene at a game in Cincinnati this season resulting from a significant injury to a player. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported by ambulance to the same hospital after absorbing a hit and suffering a concussion during a Sept. 29 games against the Bengals.

Tagovailoa was released from the hospital later that night and traveled with the Dolphins back to the Miami area following that game, which was completed.

Stoppages in play for serious injuries are relatively common during NFL games. But the league postponing a game because of a player’s injury is virtually unheard of, which underscores the severity of Hamlin’s injury.

“I’ve never seen anything like it since I’ve been playing,” said Vincent, a former NFL defensive back.

The Bengals were leading 7-3 when play was stopped with about six minutes remaining in the opening quarter. It was a high-profile game with what was promised to be a large viewing audience on ESPN and ABC. The 23 combined victories for the Bills and Bengals this season were tied for the most ever for teams entering a “Monday Night Football” game. But instead of being a showcase of the NFL’s popularity, the night served as an upsetting reminder of the sport’s inherent risks.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen wrote on Twitter: “Please pray for our brother.”

The Bills told the NFL that they planned to return to the Buffalo area overnight.

“We were notified that the team would be returning back to Buffalo, I believe, it was right before midnight,” Vincent said. “There were a handful of players that wanted to stay back with their teammate and then there [were] others that had planned on returning back to” Buffalo.

Miller said the NFL had no immediate plan as to when the game might be resumed, if at all.

“That’s not a consideration right now,” Miller said. “Our concern is for the player and his well-being. At the appropriate time, I’m sure that we’ll have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game.”

Hospital representatives told media outlets at the scene that they would not provide further updates Monday night. Miller said the NFL had no medical updates to provide.