Bills Safety Believes Tom Brady Should Call It Quits From NFL
One of the biggest stories of the offseason will be what Tom Brady decides to do in 2023, and there is a current player who made a suggestion for the Buccaneers quarterback.
If the 45-year-old does decide to return to Tampa Bay, he’ll come back with a lot of changes after the team decided to fire Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and multiple other staff members.
The speculation has run wild on Brady’s next team, including a return to the New England Patriots, but Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was on his podcast Wednesday and sent a clear message to the future Hall of Famer.
“Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year,” Poyer said on “The Jordan Poyer Show,” per The Volume. “Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said you can’t count Tom out. And sure as (expletive) they made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve done in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man. I didn’t like watching that game. It was hard to watch. You’re down 27-0 at halftime. He was defeated. You could see he was defeated. I still think he obviously knows everything about everything, the insides and outs of football. But it does take 11 to play the game. Go be with your kids, Tom. I appreciate everything you’ve done in this league. I got two Picks off of you, one to the crib. Lost both games. I’m 0-11 against you. Yes, please go. Go be with your kids, Tom.”
The All-Pro safety certainly was honest in his opinion on what Brady should do with his future. Perhaps he can get one of those picked-off footballs signed by the former MVP quarterback like other players have if he still has them.
Brady has a lucrative deal with FOX waiting for him, and the 2022 season wasn’t a great sign for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. But the way things ended in the wild-card round might not be how Brady wants to leave the NFL.
The decision will be up to the All-Pro QB as many other people will continue to chime in on what Brady should do this offseason.