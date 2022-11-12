Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) questionable to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Josh Allen’s elbow injury could keep him from playing against the 7-1 Vikings on Sunday.

Allen was officially listed as questionable for Buffalo’s Week 10 game against Minnesota on Friday’s injury report released by the team.

“We’ve planned for this potentially right from the start,” Bills Coach Sean McDermott said Friday. “So we’ll see where it goes. … At the end of the day, Josh needs to be Josh if he’s able to play, and if Case (Keenum) plays, Case needs to be Case and run the offense.”

Allen injured his elbow in the final moments of Buffalo’s Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, but downplayed the severity of the injury immediately after the game. Since then, his right elbow has been a hot topic, forcing McDermott to answer questions regarding his quarterback throughout the week.

McDermott has repeatedly highlighted the team’s confidence in Keenum, a veteran backup whom Buffalo added in the offseason for this exact scenario. Keenum has plenty of experience stepping in when called upon, and even led the Vikings — the team Buffalo plays Sunday — to a 13-3 record and a playoff run that reached the NFC Championship Game in 2017.