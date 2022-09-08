Bills QB Josh Allen has his dream golf match, playing Augusta and more

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills kick off the NFL season on Thursday night. Getty Images

Finally, it’s arrived. Well, not golf’s next major (we have a long ways to go there), but the start of the NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the NFL regular season at 8:20 pm ET on Thursday on NBC. The Bills are led by star quarterback Josh Allen, who we’ve also seen plenty of on the golf course over the last year. Allen teamed with Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the latest edition of The Match in June, and he also played in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe in July.

We caught up with Allen, an avid golfer and golf gifter, in Lake Tahoe to chat about the state of his (golf) game. For starters, his Longest recorded drive is about 360 yards (“wind at the back, obviously elevation helps,” he says) and his best golf tip is wise advice we could all learn from: “No one cares as much as you care. Go out there and have a good time.”

Allen was also asked to name his partner and opposing twosome for a dream edition of The Match.

“Obviously I’d want to be with Tiger,” they said. “Big Tiger Woods fan. Who would I want to compete against? Steph Curry and Michael Jordan are on the other side. I think that would be a good matchup.”

We agree. He also broke down his round at Augusta National, which came a day after the tournament ended and with Sunday pins. He shot 90 playing most holes from the tips and called it “something I’ll cherish forever.”

For more on his round at Augusta National, how he compares playing in pro-ams to playing in playoff games and more, check out the full video above.