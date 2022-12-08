Bills pass rusher Von Miller out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair an ACL tear

Von Miller’s knee injury news went from bad to the worst this week after Bills head Coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that an exploratory operation revealed Miller had torn his ACL, ending his 2022 season.

Miller was undergoing exploratory surgery on his injured knee when Doctors found he’d suffered an ACL tear, requiring a repair, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. An earlier MRI and related Imaging did not adequately show the injury, leading Doctors to believe they only needed to address Miller’s lateral meniscus and damaged cartilage.

Miller was initially believed to have avoided significant damage to his knee when he was injured in Buffalo’s win over Detroit on Thanksgiving, and Miller even hoped to return in time to face the Jets in Week 14. Buffalo soon decided to give him a longer runway for return, placing him on injured reserve in order to prevent further aggravation and increase his chances of returning as healthy as possible for Buffalo’s postseason run.

With a month off, Miller had time to undergo surgery to address the meniscus and cartilage issues. Unfortunately, it ended up producing a season-ending operation.