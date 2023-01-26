Bills make first change around HC Sean McDermott after playoff exit

With the team failing to get past the Divisional round in the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Buffalo Bills have already started to make changes around head Coach Sean McDermott.

It has been another bittersweet season for the Bills, who despite extending their dominance in the AFC East have once again fallen short when it mattered the most. This time, Sean McDermott‘s team didn’t even make the Championship game.

Buffalo was handed a huge blow by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round, losing 27-10 at home before they could test their Super Bowl aspirations against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the team is certainly moving in the right direction, it still has work to do to get to the Promised land. Therefore, the Bills have already started to make changes by firing one of the coaching staff members.

Bills make first firing in Sean McDermott’s staff

Safeties Coach Jim Salgado became the first victim of the Bills’ early playoff elimination, being fired by the team on Thursday. Salgado had been in Buffalo since 2017, starting as a defensive assistant before moving up the ranks. He was promoted to Nickels Coach in 2020, before working with the safeties in 2022.

Although the Bills finished with a 13-3 record and McDermott got Nominated for Coach of the Year, this is one of the areas where the team can aspire to improve. At the end of the day, winning is the only thing that matters and Buffalo will do whatever it takes to do that.