Bills Mafia Throwing Snowballs: Buffalo Behavior Means NFL Needs New Fans Penalty Rule

Maybe the NFL should change its rule about being able to penalize the home team for its fans’ misbehavior.

Well, not the “rule” that would’ve punished the Buffalo Bills with a 15-yard penalty for Bills Mafia snowball-throwing …

But rather, the absence of such a rule.

“There is no rule that addresses penalties being assessed to a team based on their fans’ actions,” ESPN officiating Analyst John said via the Buffalo News.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button