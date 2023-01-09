Bills kickoff returner Nyheim Hines among Sunday’s NFL Week 18 standouts

Week 18 on the NFL schedule is in the books and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.

Here are this weekend’s standouts:

Conor Orr: Nyheim Hines, KR, Bills. Okay, I’ll take the easy one here. This was the first time since 2010 that we’ve seen two kickoff returns for a touchdown in one game. This was the first time in Bills history that it happened. This was the most kick return yards in one game by any Bills player. But, mostly, it was an Absolute emotional volcano of a play that helped the Bills ease their return to the field after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency. It’s cliche to say that this was a Hollywood ending, but in this case, I don’t think Hollywood is corny enough to actually conjure this up and make it seem believable.

