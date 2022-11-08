Bills Josh Allen elbow injury

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Bills head Coach Sean McDermott said Buffalo is “still evaluating” Josh Allen’s elbow injury.

What it means in fantasy: Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury involving his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. The Bills hope to have more information on Tuesday. On the Buffalo’s final drive against the Jets on Sunday, Allen reached for the elbow after his forearm was bent backward by a strip sack. Since it’s on his throwing arm, this could be a major concern as Buffalo prepares for a Matchup against the Vikings. Fantasy managers would be wise to pick up another quarterback in case Allen misses time. Jimmy Garoppolo or Justin Fields are excellent alternatives.

The news: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott did not practice on Monday.

What it means in fantasy: Elliott missed the Cowboys’ Week 8 win over the Bears and the team’s Week 10 light practice following the Week 9 bye. Wednesday will be Dallas’ first full practice of the week. Elliott told Fort Worth Star-Telegram Reporter Clarence Hill that his knee feels better than it did last week, but that he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to practice. When Elliott does return, he plans to wear a brace. During a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas last Friday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he expects Elliott to be able to play against the Packers in Week 10. If Elliott happens to miss Week 10, Tony Pollard can fill the void after he accumulated 147 total yards and three touchdowns on 15 touches against the Bears in Week 8.

The news: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Packers WR Romeo Doubs was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that tests came back negative on RB Aaron Jones’ injured ankle.

What it means in fantasy: Doubts will take four to six weeks to recover. He leads all Packers wide receivers with 31 catches this season while the rest of Green Bay’s receivers have missed time with injuries. On Sunday against the Lions, Christian Watson left the game after being evaluated for a concussion. Allen Lazard could see 10 or more targets against the Cowboys in Week 10; he caught four of 10 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Sammy Watkins should also be considered in Deeper formats.

Things are looking up for Jones, but his practice status this week will determine whether he plays against the Cowboys on Sunday. Jones is more of a high-end RB2 against a stout Dallas defense. If he can’t go, AJ Dillon would assume that same RB2 potential.

The news: Lions head Coach Dan Campbell told Reporters that RB D’Andre Swift did not have any setbacks and “We’re Hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week.”

What it means in fantasy: Swift amassed 175 total yards on 18 touches against the Eagles back in Week 1. He’s collected only 216 total yards on 32 touches since then..Swift played just 10 snaps against the Packers as he recovers from shoulder and ankle injuries. The week before against the Dolphins, they played 33 snaps. While Swift is a high-risk flex option, Jamaal Williams, who stockpiled 37 touches and 157 yards over the past two games, is a strong RB2.

The news: The 49ers announced running back RB Elijah Mitchell has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his practice windows.

What it means in fantasy: The 49ers have 21 days to activate Mitchell or place him on season-ending injured reserve. He has been out with a sprained MCL since Week 1. While he was the starter then, Mitchell would return as the backup to Christian McCaffrey, who’s averaged 21.9 touches per game since 2018. His role in the 49ers’ backfield will be minimal.

The news: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson became the second player ever to record 100 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns before turning 26.

What it means in fantasy: Jackson was without Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman and threw completions to 10 different players. Since Week 4, Jackson has averaged only 15.6 Fantasy points per game. Bit Jackson and the Ravens will be able to recalibrate during their Week 10 bye. Baltimore has one of the most favorable schedules for the rest of the season according to Mike Clay’s strength of schedule matrix. It’s the perfect time to trade for Jackson.

The news: Browns TE David Njoku plans to play in Week 10.

What it means in fantasy: Njoku missed Week 8 following a high ankle sprain he suffered Week 7, but he appears to have benefited from the Browns’ Week 9 bye. If active Njoku can be viewed as a low-end TE1 against the Dolphins in what is expected to be a high-scoring game. Cole Kmet finished with 22.0 Fantasy points in Week 9. In Weeks 3 through 7, he averaged 7.2 targets and 14.2 Fantasy points per game.

The news: The Panthers named QB PJ Walker as the starter against the Falcons.

What it means in fantasy: Walker was benched at halftime on Sunday against the Bengals after completing only three of 10 passes for nine yards and two interceptions. In Week 8, he had a career-high 317 passing yards against the Falcons. Sam Darnold was activated on Monday, but Walker will get at least one more start against the Falcons. In Fantasy football, the Panthers quarterback situation should be avoided. There are only a few Carolina Panthers Fantasy Managers should feel comfortable inserting into lineups, including DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., and D’Onta Foreman.

Fantasy Reads

The reading: Will the Titans wide receivers ever make an impact?

What it means in fantasy: Malik Willis completed only five of 16 passes for 80 yards on Sunday night against the Chiefs. There was not a single reception by a Titans receiver. Derrick Henry has averaged an astonishing 24.6 touches per game this season. Turron Davenport wrote “Defenses play one-on-one coverage on the outside with no safety help over the top, and the Titans aren’t taking advantage of it.” Tennessee needs to use Treylon Burks in the passing game when he returns from a toe injury. He’s rostered in only 22.5% of ESPN leagues.

The reading: Is the Bills’ run defense a major concern now?

What it means in fantasy: Alaina Getzenberg believes so and I agree with her. “The Bills were missing key players on defense — linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer — but that’s not an excuse for how the run defense has struggled for a second straight game. Even when it was clear the Jets would run the football on the final drive of the fourth quarter, they continued to pick up significant gains. The Bills have allowed the two highest rushing totals of the season in the past two games (208 yards vs. Packers; 175 vs. Jets)” said Getzenberg. Over the next four weeks, the Bills will face the Vikings, Browns, Lions, and Patriots. These are matchups to look forward to for Fantasy Managers who have Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, Jamaal Williams, or Rhamondre Stevenson on their teams.

Today on ESPN.com/Fantasy and in the ESPN Fantasy App

Create or join an ESPN Fantasy Basketball league today and draft your league any time before the first game tips off every Monday. Your league starts fresh with 0-0 records for the new Matchup period. Sign up for free!

• Week 10 Fantasy football rankings at every position (PPR and NPPR)

Matt Bowen’s streaming pickups: Deeper Picks for Deeper Leagues and emergency needs

Eric Karabell’s Flex and Superflex rankings for Week 10

• NFL Nation’s Fantasy Fallout: beat Reporters answer our most pressing Fantasy questions

• Eric Karabell’s trade index and rest-of-season rankings for Week 10 and beyond

• Fantasy Focus podcast (10 a.m. ET)

Wednesday:

Mike Clay’s Shadow Report: wide receiver vs defensive back matchups analysis

Seth Walder’s Next Gen Stats Advantage: Mismatches to Exploit

DFS Cheat sheets for DraftKings and FanDuel

• Rankings for Individual Defensive Player Leagues

• Fantasy Focus podcast (10 a.m. ET)

In case you missed it:

• Eric Moody’s waiver wire Pickups identify the top players to claim for your team

• Fantasy Focus podcast: Field Yates, Daniel Dopp and Liz Loza recap everything you need to know from Week 9 of the NFL season, including reaction to one record-setting performance. Plus, Liz and Daniel give an audio exclusive reaction to a wild finish on Sunday night. Listen | Watch