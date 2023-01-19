Bills, Jaguars, Chiefs, Patriots and Titans to host NFL international games in 2023

We know who the home teams will be for the NFL’s international games in 2023.

The league said Thursday that the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans would be among the teams that play in Europe next season. The Bills, Jaguars and Titans will all play in London while the Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany.

Opponents for the five teams were not announced. All five European hosts are AFC teams because AFC teams have nine home games in 2023. With the exception of the Jaguars, who have an annual deal to play at London’s Wembley Stadium, the hosts for the 2022 NFL games were all NFC teams.

The Jaguars are the only team that’s playing at Wembley in 2023. The Bills and Titans will have games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. No sites were announced for the Chiefs and Patriots, although one team will play in Frankfurt and another will play in Munich.