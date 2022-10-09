Bills home game vs. Steelers by far most expensive NFL ticket of Week 5

The Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 pm and to get into Highmark Stadium will cost a pretty penny.

According to Ticket IQ, Bills vs. Steelers is the most expensive ticket in the NFL in Week 5. The cheapest ticket available on the secondary market comes in at a whopping $282 per ticket. That number is 19% higher than the next closest game. The cheapest ticket for Cowboys at Rams is $237 per ticket, and Raiders at Chiefs has a ticket available for as low as $209.

The Bills are off to a 3-1 start and currently have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +400 on Draft Kings. The Steelers have sputtered out to a 1-3 start and have turned the starting quarterback job over to Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Bills tickets increased this season in a range of $3 for some seats to as high as $20 for others. In a release on BuffaloBills.com, the team’s website said the quality of opponents for the Bills in their home games was a reason for the price jump.

“Among other factors are the home opponents for the upcoming season,” the team’s website said. “Teams like Tennessee and Green Bay, in addition to Pittsburgh, and the Patriots offer a strong home opponent draw and that will be factored into the team’s dynamic ticket pricing.”

The Bills and Steelers played in the season opener last season in Buffalo. Pittsburgh pulled off the upset, winning 23-16 after going into the game as a 6.5 point underdog. The Bills are favored by 14 points to defeat the Steelers on Sunday.

