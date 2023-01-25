Bills HC Sean McDermott sends message to Josh Allen, front office

In the wake of a disappointing playoff exit in the Divisional Round, Bills head Coach Sean McDermott addressed what Josh Allen and everyone in Buffalo need to do to be a Super Bowl team.

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season with high aspirations, thinking this could finally be their year. In the end, the team fell short again by losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.

Having failed to at least make the Super Bowl for another year, it looks like the organization will have to take a serious look in the mirror if it wants to succeed once and for all. That goes for everyone.

In his season-ending press conference, head coach Sean McDermott Suggested that’s the only way the Bills can finally improve. The coaching staff, players, and even the front office all need to improve.

Bills News: Sean McDermott Gets Real on How Team Can Finally Improve

“I’m a big believer in you are who you are in the last game of the season, in terms of what you saw on the field,” McDermott said, via ProFootballTalk. “And that’s what you have to address. So obviously, we weren’t good enough yesterday, and we need to address those areas and do what’s necessary to get this organization to the Super Bowl.

“And then you look at the quarterback play, and I thought, we’ve got a quarterback that we feel really good about and should feel good about. But we all, myself included, Josh [Allen]and the leaders of this football team, we all have to improve in certain areas to move this organization forward.

“We won’t stop until we get there,” McDermott added. “And that’s the vision moving forward, and we’re all frustrated on a day after a loss in the division round, that’s for sure. Extremely proud of how far this organization has come, but not satisfied.”

It’s a shame that the Bills continue to fall short after making such an improvement in the last few years, ending the Patriots‘ dominance in the division. They have many tools to dream big, but they haven’t been enough to make history so far. Now it’s time to be patient, but Buffalo will have a chance to come back.