Bills Fans Have Blunt Chant For Tua Tagovailoa During ESPN’s ‘NFL Live’ – AthlonSports.com

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills fans are ruthless. ESPN’s NFL Live is in Buffalo this Monday evening ahead of tonight’s Bills vs. Titans game. For whatever reason, fans attending the show have something to say about Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hundreds of fans began chanting “Tua sucks” during ESPN’s NFL preview show. It was so loud and distracting that a few members of ESPN’s crew couldn’t help but chuckle.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button