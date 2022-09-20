Bills Fans Have Blunt Chant For Tua Tagovailoa During ESPN’s ‘NFL Live’ – AthlonSports.com

Tom DiPace via AP

Buffalo Bills fans are ruthless. ESPN’s NFL Live is in Buffalo this Monday evening ahead of tonight’s Bills vs. Titans game. For whatever reason, fans attending the show have something to say about Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hundreds of fans began chanting “Tua sucks” during ESPN’s NFL preview show. It was so loud and distracting that a few members of ESPN’s crew couldn’t help but chuckle.

The Bills sure do hate Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

“Man I hate the Bills . Bills fans chanting “Tua Sucks” during @ESPNNFL coverage before the game against the Titans later tonight. Followed by “Brady Sucks” chants. Apparently everyone sucks #GoTitans #MNF #FinsUp,” said MiamiGirl13.

“There’s a Tua sucks chant breaking out on ESPN right now. #BillsMafia Kills me,” said Dan Mitchell.

“#BillsMafia screaming “Tua Sucks” during the Dolphins highlights. Ain’t no hate as pure as NFL Divisional hate. Never change Bills fans……I love you all!” said Glenn Rushworth.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer for the Bills and Dolphins to go to battle. Buffalo takes on Miami in Miami in Week 3.

First, the Bills host the Titans Monday Night Football this evening.