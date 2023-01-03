Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Bengals on ‘MNF;’ Buffalo safety in critical condition

A scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly collapsed to the ground. The league has officially postponed the game.

The NFL issued the following statement just after 10 pm ET.

Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by the team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

Hamlin was on a stretcher and was in the process of being placed into an ambulance before he was administered CPR on the field for several minutes. He was given oxygen upon entering the ambulance, which transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game was temporarily suspended after coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor spoke on the field. The NFL later made the decision to postpone for the evening. Play was initially supposed to resume five minutes after Hamlin was taken off the field before the decision was made to suspend play.

Hamlin, 24, is in the middle of his second season with the Bills. He earned a spot in the Bills’ starting lineup this season after appearing in 14 games as a rookie. Hamlin played collegiately at Pitt, where he tallied 276 tackles and six interceptions.

Hamlin’s character and work ethic led to him making the Bills’ 53-man roster as a rookie despite being a Day 3 draft pick. That same work ethic helped him become a starter this season.

“Damar’s done a great job,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said of Hamlin during his rookie training camp. “He’s a very Instinctive player. … He’s a great kid, he wants it, he’s working hard and he’s giving himself every chance to put himself in the mix despite being a sixth-round pick.”

Hamlin’s injury has led to an outpouring of support throughout the sports world. Every NFL team has offered their support via social media. Scores of players have also voiced their support for Hamlin and his Buffalo teammates.

We will provide more information on Hamlin as soon as more news is available.