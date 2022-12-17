Bills BREAKING: Cole Beasley Roster Move for Dolphins at Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills made the surprise move of signing former wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad. … and now he’s coming up to the varsity.

The former Bill called it a career after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few games into the season. But now he is back in the NFL, … and on the 53-man roster for the Saturday night meeting with the Dolphins … but it wasn’t until after he ironed a few things out.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button