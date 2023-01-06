Bills-Bengals game postponed after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest won’t be made up, NFL says

Buffalo Bills players kneel after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be made up following the terrifying collapse of safety Damar Hamlin, the league said Thursday.

With one game left in the regular season, the NFL is still working out the details of how the now-cancelled game will affect seeding for the playoffs, which begin Jan. 14-15.

The NFL acknowledged that canceling the game “creates potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios,” and said NFL Clubs will consider a resolution at a special league meeting Friday.

Part of it could involve the Jan. 29 AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in Thursday’s statement that “This has been a very difficult week,” and the league is focused on Hamlin’s recovery.

Because of the one canceled game, the Bills and Bengals will have played 16 games, while all other NFL teams will have played 17.

The Bills had long ago clinched the AFC East and were in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the conference. Now at 12-3, Buffalo trails 13-3 Kansas City for the AFC’s top spot, which carries a first-round playoff bye.

Had the Bills won Monday night, they would have had as many wins as the Chiefs while holding a tiebreaker over Kansas City.

This weekend, Buffalo plays New England; Cincinnati plays Baltimore; and Kansas City plays Las Vegas.