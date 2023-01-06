Bills-Bengals game cancelled, AFC Championship could be at neutral site

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume and has been canceled.

The NFL has spent the last three days putting its focus and attention on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health but announced Thursday evening that the game that was postponed in the first quarter when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday night will be considered a no contest.

The AFC Championship Game could be played at a neutral site if the participating teams in the conference final played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No. 1 seed, the NFL said. Those scenarios may involve the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills and Bengals, depending on Week 18 results. The NFL did not reveal a specific neutral site.

The league’s Competition Committee approved two measures, which will be brought to organizations in a special league meeting on Friday. The first proposal centers around the location of the AFC Championship game should the Bills or Bengals advance. The second is regarding a potential Cincinnati vs. Baltimore Wild Card round game.

