Billionaire Spartan alum extending sponsorships to Women’s basketball and volleyball players

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – A Billionaire Spartan is sharing his Wealth with more of his alma mater’s athletes.

United Wholesale Mortgage, owned by former MSU basketball player Matt Ishbia, announced Thursday it will offer sponsorships to all Women’s basketball and volleyball players.

Since Alan Haller took over as Michigan State’s Athletic director just over a year ago, the Athletic department has certainly adjusted to the ever-changing times. Now with name image and likeness deals (NIL) being so crucial, nobody has taken that to heart more than Ishbia.

Ishbia struck NIL deals with men’s basketball and football a year ago, but as of Thursday morning, that deal now includes women as both the volleyball and basketball programs finally have a seat at the table.

“I’m so proud of Michigan State in general and what they’ve done for Athletes even prior to NIL, I think we’re ahead of the curve,” said Michigan State University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant. “You know, Matt Ishbia has just been amazing here with what he’s done and just truly Grateful to have Spartans like that.”

The news comes a year after UWM launched its first NIL deal to dive out monthly payments to members of MSU men’s basketball and football programs. But the decision was met with criticism, as many were upset by the exclusion of the Women’s programs.

This is certainly uncharted territory for both volleyball and basketball, but something they will embrace.

“We found out this morning, more specifically so we haven’t really had that much time to like dig into it,” said Stephanie Visscher, a Graduate guard for the Women’s basketball team. “So I’m really excited about it.”

NIL deals have rapidly altered the college Athletic landscape, but like it or not, here to stay, and still the good far outweighs the bad.

“It’s a new world. you know, I mean, I came up old school, you know, like Izzo always says the old school is right school, but to watch them be able to capitalize on four years of their time here,” said Merchant. “To do it in the states to do it here in front of their family and friends in their state. I think it is really important.”

This year’s deal will pay players $700 per month in exchange for social media posts, but dollar amount aside, it’s a win for Women’s athletics, getting a much larger slice of the pie.

“We’re always happy especially like finding more companies that want to Invest in Women’s sport,” Visscher said. “We love that.”

That said, the revenue generated and NIL deals may never be equal, but with a bigger emphasis than ever on women in sports. This is certainly a big step in the right direction.

“I’m a big proponent of empowering women,” Merchant said. “I think we have a way to go sometimes when it comes to different things, and the more we stand alone and the more the media covers us, the more value we have and when you have value you can translate it into nil dollars.”

There’s certainly much more ground to make up for in pulling Women’s athletics closer to the playing field, but the hope is that new name image and likeness deals can only keep benefitting women Athletes as much as the men are.

