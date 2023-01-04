Billionaire Producer LeBron James Shows Gratitude for Soccer Star Neymar’s Documentary as $15 Million Worth Fashion Designer Is in Awe

Everyone is aware of the fact that Los Angeles Lakers Legend LeBron James is a prolific NBA superstar. He has always dominated the game and found himself in a respectable place in the NBA world. But King James has displayed his multifaceted talents outside the court as well. In other words, he has established a successful film production company along with his manager Maverick Carter under the name, Spring Hill Company. Their recent project with Netflix, which was releasing a docuseries on the intriguing life story of Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr., named ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos‘, received overall critical acclaim. Recently, a popular fashion designer praised the documentary and King James received it graciously.

‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’ is a three-episode documentary series streaming on Netflix. The docuseries covers the journey of the Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. Meanwhile, the show also features superstars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, LeBron James, and several others

LeBron James receives praise for off-court venture

The show was released on 25 January 2022 but the praises are still flowing in for the Akron Hammer. Mike Amiri, a popular fashion designer, took to his Instagram and praised the documentary. According to Idol Networth.com, Amiri’s net worth is around $15 Million. The fashion designer tagged Neymar Jr., King James, and his manager Carter in his Instagram story, which featured a picture of him watching the show on his TV. In return, the Lakers Legend shared the story on his Instagram as an acknowledgment of the gesture.

Netflix and Uninterrupted, an athlete empowerment brand that is part of James and Carter’s SpringHill company, co-produced this docuseries. Markedly, Uninterrupted focuses on Ventures that uplift Athletes all around the world. LeBron James has always shared his love for soccer through his interviews and social media posts. He even expressed his excitement ahead of the recently concluded FIFA world cup final during a press meet. Even during a live session, James revealed his favorite soccer players. While answering a fan’s question, he said, “I got a few great soccer players. First off every player is Liverpool.” They further added, “Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo – those guys are legends.”

Over the years, LeBron’s production company has produced several amazing projects ever since its foundation in 2013. Some of the popular Films under their production are ‘Space Jam: A new Legacy‘, ‘What’s my name: Muhamad Ali’ etc. The company holds the mission to Empower Greatness in every individual, according to its website.

What’s your opinion on the documentary? Let us know in the comments.