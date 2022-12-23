“Billie Eilish” star Armani White crushed 2022, has a huge goal for 2023 – MOViN 92.5

ABC/Randy Holmes

2022 has been a breakthrough year for Armani White: He released his Smash hit “Billie Eilish,” signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings and performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards, the Made in America Festival, Rolling Loud NY and Jingle Ball. With so much accomplished, the star told ABC Audio that he may take a short break, but “probably just for Christmas.”

“It might just be one of those things where I get to hang out for the day and then right back to work,” he said. After all, he has a lot more he wants to get done.

White says he “wanted to have the biggest song of the year” in 2022, and he believes he’s succeeded with “Billie Eilish.” The success of the single has changed his life, making him familiar to a lot more people.

“I can’t go to the grocery store anymore,” he said when asked how things have changed for him in the past year. “That’s been the biggest pivot in my life — I walk in, they’re like, ‘I know you!'”

Armani’s goal for 2023 is even bigger, but he’s confident he can get it done.

“I want to just be the biggest artist of next year,” they announced. “And I don’t know, I think, like, if I did the last one, I think I could do this one!”